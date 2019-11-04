Morgan County Commissioner arrested

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old County Commissioner Don Allen Stisher was arrested Monday morning.
According to the Sheriff, Stisher turned himself in on a charge of receiving gifts, the Sheriff says that’s a felony under the Alabama’s ethics laws.
No additional information about the arrest, or the charge that Stisher faces was immediately released. WAFF did report that Stisher faced an ethics investigation in 2018. At that time he said it was over an unreported campaign contribution. We haven’t confirmed if this charge stems from that investigation.
Stisher was released from jail immediately after turning himself in.
Stisher represents Morgan County District 3. He has been serving since 1996 according to his website. Stisher’s district covers the southern portion of Morgan County.
We’ll bring you more information as we get it.
