Madison neighbors shaken by drive-by shooting, no suspects yet

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - There are more questions than answers in a Madison drive-by shooting.
Madison Police said the shooting hit two cars and a home on Westcott Drive Sunday night, but no one is hurt.
Spokesman Maj. John Stringer said there are no suspects at this time, but is asking anyone with information to come to the police.
It is unclear why the home on Westcott was targeted.
Multiple bullet holes can be seen in a white truck at the location, and at least one bullet went through a window.
The majority of neighbors declined an interview, citing concerns about the shooter(s) potentially returning.
One neighbor requested to remain anonymous but said violence in the area is rare.
“It’s very quiet over here. A lot of us know each other, very close community. It’s like, you never think things like this will happen in your neighborhood. That’s the very first thing, it’s shocking,” she said.
It’s the third high profile shooting in Madison in recent weeks.
One man died after being shot near the Kroger on Wall Triana, and Madison County Deputies are investigating a shooting where Madison Police officers shot and killed a man near the Plant Fitness on U.S. 72.
WAFF 48 News reached out to Mayor Paul Finley’s office for comment, but was told he was out of the office.
The drive-by shooting took place in Madison’s City Council District 3. District 3 Councilman Teddy Powell declined an interview request, and referred WAFF to the mayor’s office and Madison Police.
