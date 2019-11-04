Lawrence County school on failing list faces big challenge

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Even though RA Hubbard in North Courtland was put on the list of failing schools on Friday, school leaders are holding their heads high!
They tell our partners at the Decatur Daily the list doesn't define them, and that R-A Hubbard has successful athletic programs and parental support.
Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith says law requires him to give students the option to transfer, but hasn't received word of any students wanting to leave.
He said he does plan to meet with the community as soon as possible to address the situation.
