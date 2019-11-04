Escaped Morgan County inmate, missing Moulton teen found together in central Alabama

John Kaleb Gillespie and Peyton Ledlow (Source: Sources: Morgan County Sheriff's Office/Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By Jonathan Grass | November 4, 2019 at 3:27 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 3:57 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFF) - An escaped inmate from Morgan County was captured in central Alabama, and a missing teen was with him.

Hoover police say they spotted a suspicious vehicle in a hotel parking lot at about 5 a.m. Monday. Police say as the officer was speaking to the driver, he drove away at a high rate of speed.

They discovered that driver was 30-year-old John Kaleb Gillespie. He escaped from the Morgan County jail on Oct. 27. The girl with him was 16-year-old Peyton Ledlow, who has been reported missing after running away from home.

Her family and friends suspected she was with Gillespie.

Officers temporarily lost sight of the vehicle but located it again on John Hawkins Parkway and attempted a traffic stop. They said Gillespie refused to stop and a pursuit ensued onto Interstate 459 South.

As the suspect was trying to get off I-459 at Exit 1, he lost control of the vehicle. Both of them fled on foot, but the female was captured after a brief foot chase.

A perimeter was set and Hoover officers deployed an unmanned drone to aid in locating the suspect. The drone operator located him walking behind an industrial building and saw him get into an unlocked car. He was able to direct Bessemer police officers and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies to the suspect’s location where they took him into custody.

Escaped Prisoner Captured After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit

Both suspects were transported to the Hoover City Jail.

Gillespie was charged with attempting to elude and resisting arrest. He may have more charged pending in Morgan County for the escape.

Ledlow was charged with resisting arrest.

Gillespie will be turned over to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office upon his release from the Hoover City Jail.

Ledlow has been transferred to Jefferson County Family Court.

