Escaped Morgan County inmate, missing Moulton teen found together in central Alabama

Escaped Prisoner Captured After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit At 5:00 A.M. this morning, a Hoover Police officer on patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle occupied by a male and female, in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on John Hawkins Parkway. As the officer was speaking to the driver, he drove away at a high rate of speed. It was discovered that the driver was an escaped inmate from the Morgan County Jail and the female was a runaway teen from Moulton, Alabama. Officers temporarily lost sight of the vehicle but located it again on John Hawkins Parkway and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued onto I-459 South. As the suspect was trying to get off I-459 at Exit 1, he lost control of the vehicle. Both subjects fled on foot and the female was captured after a brief foot chase. A perimeter was set and Hoover officers deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle “drone” to aid in locating the suspect. The drone operator located the male walking behind an industrial building and saw him get into an unlocked car. He was able to direct Bessemer Police officers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies to the suspect’s location where they took him into custody. Both suspects were transported to the Hoover City Jail and charged with the following: John Kaleb Gillespie 30 years old Decatur, AL - Attempting to Elude $500.00 bond - Resisting Arrest $500.00 bond $1,000.00 Total Bond Juvenile Female 16 years old Moulton, AL - Resisting Arrest Juvenile Petition Gillespie will be turned over to Morgan County Sheriff’s authorities upon his release from the Hoover City Jail. The juvenile female has been transferred to Jefferson County Family Court. Please visit the Hoover Police Facebook page(www.facebook.com/hooverpd ) for video footage of the suspect’s capture. (photo attached) -END- #hooverpd