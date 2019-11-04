Crews respond to multiple fires in Hazel Green

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews in Hazel Green battled overnight fires. Two of them were a little more than five minutes away from each other.
There was a fire on Alex Lane in Hazel Green and Toney firefighters were on the scene. There was someone inside the home when the fire started.
But firefighters told us they were able to get them out in under three minutes. Right now, they were working to determine what caused this fire.
Just a few miles away on Delynn Drive, Bobo firefighters were battling another house fire. This call came in a short time after we received word of the first fire on Alex lane.
Fire crews tell us wires on the side off the house started this fire.
