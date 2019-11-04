Cool but dry start to the week, rain by midweek

It will be a quiet and dry start to the week, but as we move towards the weekend we’ll start to see some more active weather. Rain chances will increase by Thursday as our next front comes through. Before then our temperatures will be into the upper 60s and low 70s, but this front will cool things down quite a bit for the weekend. Rain should end by Friday as we clear out for the weekend, but overnight temperatures will be back into the low 30s and high temperatures will be into the mid to upper 50s.