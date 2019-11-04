Cool but dry start to the week, rain by midweek

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Monday! Waking up to more frost across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures into the lot to mid-30s.
We are starting to see clouds move in from the south and that will keep us partly to mostly cloudy through the middle of the day.
There is a small chance at showers to the south of the Tennessee River today, but if we see anything it will be minimal.
Temperatures this afternoon will be into the low to mid-60s for much of the Valley, possibly warmer if we see some sunshine.
It will be a quiet and dry start to the week, but as we move towards the weekend we’ll start to see some more active weather. Rain chances will increase by Thursday as our next front comes through.
Before then our temperatures will be into the upper 60s and low 70s, but this front will cool things down quite a bit for the weekend.
Rain should end by Friday as we clear out for the weekend, but overnight temperatures will be back into the low 30s and high temperatures will be into the mid to upper 50s.
