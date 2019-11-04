Cloudy & mild today; Rain likely Thursday

The work week will start off quite nice with increasing clouds this afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s.
Some clouds will start to thin out overnight tonight into Tuesday morning, an isolated rain shower or two may be possible with lows falling into the lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sun soaked with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is average for early November.
Our next weather-maker will move in on Thursday with widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms forming along a cold front, rainfall totals of ¼” to ½” will be likely most locations in North Alabama. Some rain showers will linger into early Friday morning but skies will begin to rapidly clear out by mid-morning Friday.
Behind the front temperatures will stay below average Friday through Sunday, highs will range from the middle 50s to lower 60s.
