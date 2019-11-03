Patchy frost overnight; nice start to the week

After a gorgeous Fall afternoon skies will remain clear overnight with low temperatures falling into the middle 30s, areas of patchy frost will be likely.
The work week will start off quite nice with increasing clouds on Monday, high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sun soaked with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is average for early November.
Our next weather-maker will move in on Thursday with widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms forming along a cold front, over one inch of rain is likely in most locations in North Alabama.
Behind the front skies will clear with temperatures staying below average Friday through Sunday, highs will range from the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.