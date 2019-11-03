November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month; WAFF reporter continues to fight battle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This month is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. More people die from lung cancer than from any other type of cancer. It’s the second most common cancer in the United States after skin cancer. The American Cancer Society is helping to fight the disease by funding research, providing information to patients and families, while helping to treat lung cancer.
Our very own Allen Stroud is also helping to raise awareness of lung cancer. Allen is fighting his own battle against stage 4 lung cancer. Allen posted to his Facebook page that he’s completed his 10th and final round of radiation on back tumors. He met with his oncologists recently to discuss new treatment plans. Allen says he’s motived now, more than ever, to bring awareness to a cause that’s impacted so many people.
