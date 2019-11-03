New leader in charge of the Alabama Democratic party

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscaloosa Representative Chris England has been elected to serve as the new Chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party.
He says he’s excited for the opportunity, but he knows he has a lot of work to do.
“For all intensive purposes we’re building from the ground up. It’s more or less a blank canvas. But even more important is to start trying to heal some of these wounds that have come from the last few years of division and trying to unite the different parts of the party so we can all work towards helping democrats getting elected in 2020,” said Chairman England.
Representative England is taking over for Nancy Worley, who was ousted with a 172-0 vote.
We talked with democratic lawmakers in the Tennessee Valley who are excited for the new leadership.
“She served her time and it’s a new day in Alabama and we’re doing it a new way. We needed a new person. It was long overdue having a new person because the infrastructure of the party has not been in place. Chris England is one of the most competent legislators and effective legislators in Montgomery. Chris England is someone who is extremely smart,” said State Representative Anthony Daniels.
Alabama’s Democratic Vice Chair Randy Kelly, was replaced on Saturday by Patricia Todd.
