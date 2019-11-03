Jackson County working to fill EMA Deputy Director position

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Commission is working to fill the E-M-A Deputy Director Position. Commissioners are accepting applications for the job through November 14th.
We gave you the First Alert after the former director, Felix Jackson died last month from a medical emergency. Felix worked at the Jackson County E-M-A Office for 10 years, and he spent the final two years as the director.
Please apply to the personnel department at the Jackson County Commission.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.