Inaugural 5k Run Against Violence looks to raise money for those affected

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers of the first 5K Run Against Violence want to help the families and victims of violence here in the Tennessee Valley.
Kim Crawford and Justin Lockett are organizers of the race. They want people to not be alone in their grief and in their fight to end violence in their own families.
Crawford is the director of the Homicide Survivors Program, an organization that supports families and friends who have lost loved ones to murder or vehicular homicide.
Lockett is the director of the Jarrod M. Lockett Foundation. The mission is to educate families about the effects of gun violence and on how to properly have preventative conversations.
The 5K Run Against Violence is November 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Huntsville. You can sign up for the run at this link.
