Attorney representing mother charged with child abuse withdraws from case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The attorney representing a Madison mother charged with aggravated child abuse has withdrawn from the case.
Madison County District Judge Patrick Tuten granted a motion filed by Jonathan Blackwell. He was the attorney representing Ashley Catron.
Catron and Fredrick Frink remain in jail on bond. The couple’s 3-year-old son died back in July. His brother was hospitalized.
Prosecutors say Catrone and her husband intentionally starved their children.
