Attorney representing mother charged with child abuse withdraws from case

Attorney representing mother charged with child abuse withdraws from the case
November 3, 2019 at 2:38 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 2:38 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The attorney representing a Madison mother charged with aggravated child abuse has withdrawn from the case.

Madison County District Judge Patrick Tuten granted a motion filed by Jonathan Blackwell. He was the attorney representing Ashley Catron.

Catron and Fredrick Frink remain in jail on bond. The couple’s 3-year-old son died back in July. His brother was hospitalized.

Prosecutors say Catrone and her husband intentionally starved their children.

