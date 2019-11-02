Suspects in murder of “Cupcake” McKinney to appear in court on Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Two suspects charged with capital murder in the kidnapping and death of a 3-year-old Birmingham girl will go before a judge on Monday.
Patrick Stallworth is set to appear in Jefferson County Circuit Court Monday morning at 9 a.m. This is an initial appearance date for Stallworth to hire an attorney.
Derick Irisha Brown, who is also charged in the case, is also set to be in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Monday. Last month, Brown was appointed an attorney to represent her on charges of capital murder. Stallworth and Brown remain in jail. If convicted, both could face the death penalty.
Kamille McKinney was abducted during a birthday on October 12th. The body of the little girl known as “Cupcake” was found 10 days later in a dumpster. Currently, there is an online petition asking that a federal law mandating video cameras in apartment complexes and public housing be named in honor of the 3-year-old.
