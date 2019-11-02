Mr. Peanut visits Rocket City!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Have you spotted a giant peanut on wheels driving around the Rocket City? Well you’re not just seeing things -- that is the vehicle of none other than Mr. Peanut, who’s making an appearance right here in Huntsville!
You can meet him and see his ride in person today at Tate Farms from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as tomorrow at the Kroger on Oakwood Ave. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more details about his tour, click on the interview above!
