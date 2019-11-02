Man arrested after police chase ends in Gurley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in jail after an overnight police chase in Madison County.
Huntsville Police tell WAFF 48 News officers witnessed what appeared to be a drug deal off of Wall Triana in Harvest after midnight Saturday morning.
Officers attempted to pull over one of the cars involved, a white Ford SUV. When the suspect did not pull over the chase began.
The chase stretched across the county, eventually ending near the Madison county line in Gurley.
HPD Lt. Tony McElyea said officers used spike strips on the suspect’s car near Madison County High School.
McElyea said investigators searched the land along Highway 72 in Gurley for possible drugs the suspect might have thrown out the window. Nothing had been found as of abut 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Units from HPD, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Gurley Police Department were involved.
The suspect is charged with attempting to flea, according to McElyea. More charges could be pending.
