Freeze Warning until 9 AM, cool weekend ahead

Grab your jackets and coats before heading out this morning because it is a very cold start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s in Middle Tennessee and low 30s in North Alabama. You may find frost on your windshield this morning, so allow yourself extra time to defrost before heating out on the road this morning. A Freeze Warning will remain in effect until 9 AM.
The weekend forecast includes cold mornings and cool afternoons. The area will stay dry with plenty of sunshine, but the sun will do very little to help raise temperatures effectively. Highs this weekend will make it into the mid to upper 50s.
A warm-up comes during the workweek next week. Monday will have highs in the 60s and by the middle of the week highs will be near 70, which is around average for this time of year. A cold front will spark a few showers Thursday and temperatures make a small dip next Friday.
Remember to set your clocks back an hour Sunday, November 3. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 AM. Sunset will go from 5:51 PM Saturday evening to 4:50 PM Sunday evening.
