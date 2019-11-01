Widespread frost/freeze today, more cold for the weekend

Happy Friday! You’re going to need that winter coat this morning with temperatures into the low 30s for much of the Valley!
If you parked your car outdoors last night you will need a few extra minutes this morning to scrape off the windshield. We are seeing widespread frost across the Tennessee Valley as many spots have fallen into the upper 20s and low 30s. Get ready for a chilly day all day today with temperatures into the low to mid 50s but plenty of sunshine. Wind from the north won’t be strong, but that will keep it cool this evening and overnight. We’re in for another cold night tonight and pretty much every night as we move into the weekend.
Temperatures tonight will once again be into the low 30s with widespread frost. Expect some cool but sunny afternoons this weekend. Temperatures each day will be into themed to upper 50s with a north wind. The start to next week looks slightly warmer and dry, but as we will see rain chances as we move towards the end of the week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
