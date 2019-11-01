Widespread frost/freeze today, more cold for the weekend

If you parked your car outdoors last night you will need a few extra minutes this morning to scrape off the windshield. We are seeing widespread frost across the Tennessee Valley as many spots have fallen into the upper 20s and low 30s. Get ready for a chilly day all day today with temperatures into the low to mid 50s but plenty of sunshine. Wind from the north won’t be strong, but that will keep it cool this evening and overnight. We’re in for another cold night tonight and pretty much every night as we move into the weekend.