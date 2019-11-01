Train hits 18-wheeler in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer driver was lucky enough to walk away from a crash with a train Friday afternoon.
Boaz police say the 18-wheeler from Express Run LLC failed to yield to a moving train and was struck. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the railroad tracks at the intersection of Alabama 205 and Bel-Air Street.
The driver, who is from Michigan, was not injured
Police say he will be issued a citation and released from the scene.
The roadway is expected to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.
