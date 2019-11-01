Sheriff’s office: ‘Irrefutable evidence’ man had gun before fatal officer-involved shooting in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office hopes to have the investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting completed by the end of next week.
39-year-old Dana Sherrod Fletcher was fatally shot by a Madison police officer outside Planet Fitness on U.S. 72 on Sunday.
Police say they were pushed to use deadly force because Fletcher pointed a gun at them.
But in a Facebook post from earlier this week, Fletcher’s wife was adamant that he was unarmed.
Investigators responded to this Thursday night.
“As far as the gun, yes there is irrefutable video evidence to show Fletcher had a gun in his hand,” said Chief Deputy Stacy Bates.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
The five officers involved are still on paid administrative leave.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, police were called because Fletcher and a woman were inside the gym recording video of people and asking personal questions.
The sheriff says neither Fletcher nor the woman cooperated with police when they arrived.
In response to the shooting, the Huntsville/Madison County Chapter of the NAACP is planning a town hall. The discussion will center around police use of deadly force. Madison County District Attorney, Rob Broussard is also expected to take questions.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Richard Showers Center on Blue Spring Road.
