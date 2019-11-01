Man charged in stabbing at Florence Halloween party

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 1, 2019 at 5:21 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 5:21 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police arrested a man they believe is responsible for a stabbing at a Halloween party on Shade Avenue.

Wallace Beckwith, 52, is charged with second-degree assault.

On Oct. 27, officers responded to North Alabama Medical Center for a reported assault with a knife. Police day the victim told officers he was involved in a altercation at the party when he was stabbed.

The victim received multiple lacerations and is recovering from his injuries.

