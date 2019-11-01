Man charged in stabbing at Florence Halloween party

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police arrested a man they believe is responsible for a stabbing at a Halloween party on Shade Avenue.
Wallace Beckwith, 52, is charged with second-degree assault.
On Oct. 27, officers responded to North Alabama Medical Center for a reported assault with a knife. Police day the victim told officers he was involved in a altercation at the party when he was stabbed.
The victim received multiple lacerations and is recovering from his injuries.
