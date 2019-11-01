Lauderdale County man indicted on child porn charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County grand jury has indicted a man facing multiple counts of child pornography.
Michael Tays is facing multiple counts of producing and possessing child pornography.
The allegations go back to 2018 when investigators say within minutes of interviewing Tays he confessed to the crime.
Tays is accused of forcing an 8- year-old-girl to perform sex acts and recording it on a cellphone.
Tays is in the Lauderdale County jail.
Investigators say this case is a reminder to all parents to talk to your kids about inappropriate touching and sexual abuse.
