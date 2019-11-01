Johnson Legacy Center scheduled to open in Spring 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Huntsville is just months away from new homes, new retail and a new recreational complex.
Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton told WAFF he expects the conversion of the old J.O. Johnson High School gym to be completed in May 2020.
The Johnson Legacy Center will ultimately house volleyball courts, indoor soccer fields, and a rock wall.
District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith said it will be Huntsville’s premiere indoor facility.
“Take that nostalgia, and we’re going to own it, and we’re going to give it a reasonable amount of investment so that we can show pride in it. But also build around the community that didn’t go to Johnson and have come to call northwest Huntsville home," he said.
Right now workers are building up gutted rooms, re-purposing old offices into locker rooms of the future.
The next door Huntsville Police training center is scheduled to be torn down in late 2020 and turned into retail, while construction on homes will start sprouting up on the old ball fields this summer.
The training center will be moved to Triana Boulevard.
