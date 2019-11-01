I-565 & South Memorial Parkway connector in the works by ALDOT, city of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new project is in the works that will affect tens of thousands of drivers in the Valley. Officials are mapping out an expressway that will take drivers from Interstate 565 and drop them in south Huntsville.
ALDOT and the City of Huntsville are teaming up to make this project a reality.
The East Arsenal Connector will connect I-565 around the Research Parkway and Sparkman Drive exits to Triana Boulevard near the Patton Road arsenal gate. This will take place as phase one of the project.
Phase two will introduce the Southern Bypass that continues that expressway to South Huntsville near Hobbs Island Road.
“Whether you work on Redstone Arsenal or not, if we’re providing access to Redstone other routes will be impacted in a positive manor," said Huntsville Urban & Economic Development director Shane Davis.
An 80/20 federal highway grant will pay for the project. With the grant money, ALDOT will fund 80 percent of the project and the City of Huntsville footing the other 20 percent.
Davis says over the next six months a series of environmental and geotechnical feasibility tests will be conducted, public meetings scheduled and design work completed.
The goal is to have that work finished by summer 2020.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.