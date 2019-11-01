Huntsville/Madison County NAACP hosting town hall on police use of deadly force

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the aftermath of an officer involved shooting in Madison that left a man dead, Madison County’s NAACP is looking for answers.
Madison Police shot and killed Dana Fletcher on Oct. 27.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating, and are not releasing body camera footage because of the active investigation.
Madison County Sheriff’s deputies say there is “indisputable evidence” Fletcher had a gun when he was shot, but a woman claiming to be his widow said he was unarmed.
On Monday, Nov. 4, the Madison County NAACP is holding a public town hall with the Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard to address issues of transparency and procedure on the investigation.
NAACP branch president Jerry Burnet said it’s an opportunity for the public to learn about the issues, and help hold law enforcement accountable.
“Any time something like this happen, people become excited, and people don’t always know what to do,” he said.
“[The public is] just concerned about the what is going to take place now this young man has died at the hands of a police officer, and all too often it’s happened in the black communities.”
Broussard told WAFF 48 News on Wednesday the release of more information on the shooting will take time.
“I know there’s folks who ‘we want everything to be transparent,’ well guess what, if you believe in the justice system, you’ll have to wait. Like I said, I’m glad everything’s handled the way it’s being handled. It’d be improper to do otherwise,” he said.
He said the investigation needs to finish before anything comes to the DA’s office or is released.
The Fletcher family has is in the process of hiring a lawyer based out of Chicago.
WAFF 48 News reached out for comment, but the firm has not yet returned.
The town hall is at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Richard Showers Center in Huntsville.
