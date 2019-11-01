Huntsville Havoc start title defense Friday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Havoc are celebrating back-to-back SPHL Championships Friday night during their home opener against the Evansville Thunderbolts.
In April, the Havoc beat the Birmingham Bulls to win the 2019 President’s Cup, the third championship in franchise history.
Before the game on Friday coaches and players will get their 2019 SPHL Championship rings, and the championship banner will be revealed.
The first 2,000 fans to get to Propst Arena for the game will get replica championship rings, as well.
Propst Arena also has a brand new LED light system, in arena announcer Clay Coleman said the lights will really enhance the fan experience.
Coleman said the Havoc are expecting a sell out crowd Friday night.
