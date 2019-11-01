Huntsville earns grant to plan future of Butler Terrace community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The future of the Butler Terrace community is getting a $1.3 million boost.
Huntsville Housing Authority and Huntsville City earned a U.S. Department of Urban Housing and Development grant to “help revitalize and transform a portion of the community just southwest of downtown Huntsville.”
The stated goals include:
- Housing: Replace distressed public and assisted housing with high-quality mixed-income housing that is well-managed and responsive to the needs of the surrounding neighborhood.
- People: Improve outcomes of households living in the target housing related to employment and income, health, and children’s education.
- Neighborhood: Create the conditions necessary for public and private reinvestment in distressed neighborhoods to offer the kinds of amenities and assets, including safety, good schools, and commercial activity, that are important to families’ choices about their community.
The planning process with take 3 and a half years, and Huntsville will need to apply for another grant to implement the changes.
Volunteers at the Neighborhood Baby Thrift store on Governor’s Drive said they welcome changes, as long as residents are communicated with.
Apple Mims-Brandon lives in nearby Butler Terrace public housing with her son, and Dartrisha Wheeler is a regular volunteer.
They said the area is being judged by its cover.
“Apple: People may not want to come and visit you about how it look on the outside, it’s about single parents and elderly people trying to make a life for themselves. You don’t want to be out here forever, but it’s a start,” Mims-Brandon said.
They’re hoping the federal grant will help bring more resources and renovation to the area.
“f you had add a little paint, tear down a beat up wall and renew, and that gives a person more energetic spirit to want to do better also,” Wheeler said.
Huntsville Housing Authority also has tentative plans to tear down the Butler Terrace Addition, but the timing and circumstances remain unclear.
