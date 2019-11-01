Gov. Ivey awards grants to cut energy costs across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $367,050 to help local governments, public schools and nonprofit groups cut expenses by making their facilities more energy efficient.
Ivey’s office says the grant recipients will replace outdated heating, cooling, lighting or other systems with modern and efficient equipment that is less expensive to operate.
“Energy-efficient systems can be an excellent financial investment for taxpayers that will reduce operating costs at local facilities for years to come,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants as an investment in the futures for these cities, counties and nonprofit groups.”
Of the 18 total grants, here are the ones going to north Alabama:
- Colbert County school district - $25,000 to install energy-efficient elastomeric roof coating at Colbert County High School, Colbert Heights High School and Cherokee High School.
- Decatur Utilities - $18,000 to install energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the Decatur Utilities administrative office building.
- Huntsville City Schools - $15,000 to implement energy-efficient lighting upgrades at Hampton Cove Middle School.
- North Alabama Agriplex Foundation - $22,100 to implement a rooftop photovoltaic system, or solar panels, at the North Alabama Agriplex.
- Town of Triana - $11,175 to implement energy-efficient lighting upgrades at the Triana Community Center gymnasium.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Program. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
“These grants are an investment in these local community facilities that will reduce costs to residents and help retain jobs,” ADECA director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in making this assistance available for these projects.”
