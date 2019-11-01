Freezing tonight, cool weekend ahead

The weekend forecast includes cold mornings and cool afternoons. The area will stay dry with plenty of sunshine, but the sun will do very little to help raise temperatures effectively. A warm-up comes during the workweek next week. Monday will have highs in the 60s and by the middle of the week highs will be near 70, which is around average for this time of year. A cold front will spark a few showers Thursday and temperatures make a small dip next Friday.