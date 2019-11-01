Freezing tonight, cool weekend ahead

Temperatures will stay cool as we go later into the day. The sky will stay clear, and temperatures will take a dive after sunset. Bundle up for Friday night football games. It will be in the lower 40s this evening, and overnight lows will be around 32 degrees. A Freeze Warning has been issued for 11 PM tonight through 9 AM tomorrow.
The weekend forecast includes cold mornings and cool afternoons. The area will stay dry with plenty of sunshine, but the sun will do very little to help raise temperatures effectively. A warm-up comes during the workweek next week. Monday will have highs in the 60s and by the middle of the week highs will be near 70, which is around average for this time of year. A cold front will spark a few showers Thursday and temperatures make a small dip next Friday.
Remember to set your clocks back an hour Sunday, November 3. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 AM. Sunset will go from 5:51 PM Saturday evening to 4:50 PM Sunday evening.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.