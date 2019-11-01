Cool days, cold nights for the weekend

The workweek wraps up with sunshine and dry conditions. Don't let the sunshine fool you, because it is going to be a cool day and the sun will not help much. Highs will be in the lower 50s this afternoon. Bundle up for Friday night football games. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s this evening, and overnight lows will be around the freezing mark. A Freeze Warning has been issued for 11 PM tonight through 9 AM tomorrow.