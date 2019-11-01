Cool days, cold nights for the weekend

The workweek wraps up with sunshine and dry conditions. Don't let the sunshine fool you, because it is going to be a cool day and the sun will not help much. Highs will be in the lower 50s this afternoon. Bundle up for Friday night football games. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s this evening, and overnight lows will be around the freezing mark. A Freeze Warning has been issued for 11 PM tonight through 9 AM tomorrow.
The weekend forecast includes cold mornings and cool afternoons. The area will stay dry with plenty of sunshine, but the sun will do very little to help raise temperatures effectively. A warm-up comes during the workweek next week. Monday will have highs in the 60s and by the middle of the week highs will be near 70, which is around average for this time of year. A cold front will spark a few showers Thursday and temperatures make a small dip next Friday.
Remember to set your clocks back an hour Sunday, November 3. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 AM. Sunset will go from 5:51 PM Saturday evening to 4:50 PM Sunday evening.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.