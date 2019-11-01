Authorities searching for Skyline Mart armed robbery

SKYLINE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who robbed the Skyline Mart on Friday November 1 around 3:05 a.m.
The suspect wearing camouflage clothing and a blue ski mask entered the Skyline Mart on Alabama Highway 79 armed with a handgun and demanded money. Three employees were inside of the store.
After taking the money the suspect fled the scene and is believed to have left the parking lot in a blue mid-sized car heading south toward Scottsboro.
Efforts to locate the suspect and or suspect vehicle were unsuccessful. This investigation is continuing by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this Robbery or the identity of the suspect should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.
