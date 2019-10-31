UFC president offers $25K reward in Aniah Blanchard case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since the search for Aniah Blanchard began.
Blanchard was reported missing in Auburn on Oct. 24th. She was last seen wearing a black dress and tan boots and was driving her black 2017 Honda CRV.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey offered a $5,000 reward for information regarding the 19-year-old’s case.
As of Wednesday night, UFC President Dana White added another $25,000 for information in the case. White made the announcement in a video he posted on Twitter, adding that Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.
Auburn Police Chief Paul Register says they are very concerned for Blanchard’s safety at this point and believe she is likely in danger.
“There is obviously high probability and likelihood that there’s some foul play involved,” he said. "It’s completely out of character for her to be off the grid like this and not in contact with her family.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100, or their local police.
