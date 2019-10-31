UAH to offer free nationally recognized credential training in highway construction

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering will be offering free training to anyone interested in obtaining NCCER Heavy Highway Construction, Level 1 credentials through a statewide partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT)
The NCCER is the leader in construction training, education and workforce development focused on developing skills and knowledge needed in the construction industry.
Today’s highway construction industry requires employees with knowledge in construction safety, rigging and cranes, and the ability to work in elements.
This program is targeted to minorities, women, veterans, and disadvantaged individuals looking to launch a career in the highway construction industry.
Participants have the opportunity to test for the nationally recognized NCCER Core and Heavy Highway Construction, Level 1 credentials and advance into ALDOT’s full time On-the-Job Training Program.
Classes begin Monday, November 11. Information can be found by clicking here. You may also request information by calling UAH’s Industrial and Systems Engineering Department at 256-824-6466 or 256-824-6263.
