Trainer warns against owning ‘American hero’ dog breed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In speaking to the nation, President Donald Trump said ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “died like a dog.” Well, in actuality, it was a dog that played a key role in the operation. The K-9′s name has not been released, but already has people talking. Some Madison County trainers worry the breed will become more and more popular and emphasize the dog is not a pet.