Stormy start to Halloween with a cold & windy afternoon

As the clouds clear out overnight, and the wind dies down, our temperatures are going to drop even more. It will be a very chilly morning on Friday with temperatures into the low to mid 30s, which means we should see some widespread frost if winds are calm enough. There is a Freeze Watch out for the entire Tennessee Valley tonight until 9 AM Friday. This is the start to a cold weekend. Despite plenty of sunshine, our high temperatures today and this weekend will be into the mid to upper 50s, with overnight lows dipping into the low 30s. Even a few spots may fall into the upper 20s.