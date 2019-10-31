Stormy start to Halloween with a cold & windy afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Halloween! Grab your jacket and an umbrella because you will need both at some point throughout the day today.
A cold front is passing through the Tennessee Valley this morning and that has more showers and storms moving across the area.
Temperatures this morning are into the upper 60s and low 70s, but those will quickly drop once the front fully passes through. This will turn the wind to the northwest and that will drive in cooler air as well.
Temperatures this afternoon and evening will likely only be into the mid-40s for those trick-or-treaters. However, the wind will make it feel much colder.
Wind chills will likely be into the mid-30s. As the clouds clear out overnight, and the wind dies down, our temperatures are going to drop even more.
It will be a very chilly morning on Friday with temperatures into the low to mid 30s, which means we should see some widespread frost if winds are calm enough.
There is a Freeze Watch out for the entire Tennessee Valley tonight until 9 AM Friday. This is the start to a cold weekend.
Despite plenty of sunshine, our high temperatures today and this weekend will be into the mid to upper 50s, with overnight lows dipping into the low 30s. Even a few spots may fall into the upper 20s.
