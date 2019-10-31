Public can help decide what to do with former Pilgrim’s Pride property

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Your help is needed to decide what will happen at the site of a former chicken processing plant.
Pilgrim’s Pride shuttered its plant in Athens in 2009, leaving behind vacant buildings, holding ponds and tanks. The city purchased the property three years ago and is now ready to move forward in making it a place the people of Athens can enjoy.
Mayor Ronnie Marks says that means people should have a say in its future.
“What do you want the future of this site to be? We’ve gotten everything from dog parks to splash pads to retail and maybe some loft apartments, so we’re pulling everything together and seeing where we go," said Marks.
The opening presentation is Monday from 6-8 p.m. at City Hall.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, doors will be open for anyone to stop by and offer input from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The closing presentation is Nov. 7.
