Letter circulating in Shoals is a solicitation, not a property tax bill
A comparison of the real property tax notices sent out in September by the Lauderdale County Revenue Commissioner's office (yellow card) and the solicitation letters some taxpayers have reportedly received that officer a 30-page report pf public information for a fee of $86. (Source: Times Daily)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 31, 2019 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 4:00 PM

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in the Shoals area, there’s something you should be aware of.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Lauderdale County officials are warning residents about a new solicitation letter that’s circulating.

It appears to come from a company that identifies itself as Property Profile, Inc. It shows an $86 service fee for a “property assessment profile report.”

Officials say this is simply a solicitation, and no payment is required.

