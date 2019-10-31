Letter circulating in Shoals is a solicitation, not a property tax bill

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in the Shoals area, there’s something you should be aware of.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Lauderdale County officials are warning residents about a new solicitation letter that’s circulating.
It appears to come from a company that identifies itself as Property Profile, Inc. It shows an $86 service fee for a “property assessment profile report.”
Officials say this is simply a solicitation, and no payment is required.
