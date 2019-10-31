Lawrence County teen reported missing

Lawrence County teen reported missing
Peyton Ledlow (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 30, 2019 at 9:44 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 9:44 PM

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County teen is listed as missing by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

16-year-old Peyton Ledlow was last seen Monday when she left her home in Moulton. She may be traveling in a white 2008 Ford Fusion with Alabama tag number 5405BB0.

Peyton is a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 112 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.

