Huntsville: Flooding infrastructure improvements slowed by FEMA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bureaucracy has put Huntsville’s flooding infrastructure improvements on pause.
In April 2018, Huntsville earned an almost $16 million FEMA grant to improve infrastructure in the Five Points neighborhood.
In February, the city told WAFF 48 News that amount of money may not get the job done.
On Oct. 31, city spokeswoman Kelly Schrimsher said Huntsville is waiting on a response from FEMA on how to move forward.
She sent a statement that read:
“The City submitted an updated package to Alabama EMA (AEMA) mid-September for their review. We have been told that they have forwarded it to FEMA for review. To date, we have not received any responses from AEMA or FEMA on our resubmittal package.”
Five Points resident Jan Bush said she’s lived across the street from a flood culvert for 24 years.
She said she’s reliant on the city infrastructure to protect her home because flood insurance is prohibitively expensive.
“So if it over sets the bounds, we don’t have any recourse, we lose everything,” she said.
It’s unclear if or when FEMA will respond to the city and its concerns on project funding.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.