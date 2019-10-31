Family believes missing Moulton teen is in danger, with escaped inmate

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been three days since friends and family have seen 16-year-old Peyton Ledlow. Family and friends believe she could be in great danger.
Regina Pearson, Peyton’s aunt and legal guardian, called authorities Monday morning to report Peyton missing.
Pearson says authorities told her Peyton was with escaped Morgan County inmate John Kaleb Gillespie. She said they were seen together Monday. He was driving her car, but there have been no sightings or locations since then.
Pearson says they were last seen near Danville.
“I just know that they used to talk on the phone when he was still in jail," said Presley Pace. She and Emma Chavez are two of Peyton’s best friends.
Only Presley knew about Peyton and Gillespie. She says she told Peyton several times to stop talking to him.
“Whether they believe it or not, a 16-year-old kid does not have the capability to realize when a grown man is playing them. I mean, she’s not the only minor that he was in contact with while he was in Morgan County jail. There has been more. How is a sex offender allowed contact with a minor while incarcerated?” said Pearson.
Pearson says Peyton slept at a neighbor's house Sunday night.
When the school called Pearson Monday saying Peyton didn't show up to school, Pearson called the neighbor who said Peyton wasn't there when she woke up.
“If she will just let someone know she’s OK. If she will just call anybody that can contact me, I will go get her. I don’t care where she’s at. I will go get her. Because I’m not going to stop until I find her. I will not stop.” Pearson said.
“I want people to know if she is with this man that she is not safe. Because people are trying to say that, that she’s safe if she’s with him, and I want to say that that’s a lie. He is not safe, and everybody needs to be looking and praying that she comes home safe,” said Presley.
If you see them or know any information, no matter how small, call 911 immediately.
