DeKalb County man charged with raping child

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Collinsville man was arrested on a rape charge Wednesday.
DeKalb County deputies say on Tuesday, a child reported to a parent that the suspect had engaged in inappropriate behavior. Investigators say the suspicions were confirmed after interviewing the suspect.
Joseph Daniel Johnson, 35, was charged with first-degree rape. He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center with no bond.
“Due to the nature of these tragic cases, very little information can be released about this incident,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest. “Cases like this are never easy. I’d like to thank our investigator for his steadfast dedication to bringing these perpetrators to justice."
