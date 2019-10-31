Crime Stoppers: Suspect rummaged through unlocked cars in Huntsville neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say someone has been searching cars for things to steal.
Police say on Oct. 21, the offender was walking around the neighborhood at Marshal Avenue, pulling on door handles in search of unlocked doors. Unsecured vehicles were rummaged through, and money and other valuables were taken.
Video surveillance captured the offender going through a victim’s vehicle. The homeowner scared away the offender.
The offender was described as a black male, around 5 feet 10” inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds.
If you can help identify him, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
