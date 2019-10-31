Alabama representatives react to Trump impeachment inquiry vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - The U.S. House of Representatives has voted along sharp party lines to approve an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The vote was 231-294 with all but two Democrats voting yes. The remaining two Democrats, who serve in GOP leaning districts, joined a unanimous Republican party in voting no. Two representatives did not cast votes.
Here’s how Alabama’s congressional delegation reacted. We’ll add more reaction as it becomes available.
“Since starting their impeachment scheme, Democrats have tried to manufacture a case against President Trump despite having no evidence of an impeachable offense. They’ve been playing a shameful game of political keep away in the basement of the Capitol to keep Americans in the dark. Today Democrats doubled down on their illegitimate smear job. This is a sad day for our country, but the facts are in our favor and cannot be hidden from the American people forever. Until then, I will not stop fighting to expose and defeat this politically motivated sham.”
No comment yet available.
“I am proud to stand with President Trump and fight against the Democrats’ witch hunt. This sham is nothing more than an attempted coup. Adam Schiff’s investigation is based solely on lies and leaks. They have never accepted the fact the Donald Trump was elected president fair and square. House Democrats should be ashamed of themselves.”
“The Democrats have now made official, what they have been wanting to do since January 20, 2017, and that is try and overturn the 2016 election. Impeachment has been their only agenda since President Trump was elected, and they’ve spent the last 10 months since they took over the House trying to find a way to do so.”
“I voted no! While Congress does have the CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY to impeach a President, it was meant to only be used as a response to actual crimes committed by a President. So far, in what little information the Democrats have selectively leaked, I’ve seen nothing that rises to the level of overturning an American election.
“Since the election three years ago, a national newspaper’s tag line has been “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” It’s too bad that our Democracy is dying in the darkness of this impeachment process. The process passed by Democrats reverses procedures used in the Nixon and Clinton impeachment investigations. For those two investigations, the President’s staff could examine evidence, ask questions of witnesses and attend hearings. Members of Congress from the Minority Party could issue subpoenas without the Chairman’s permission. Even with today’s vote, the Democrat impeachment process keeps the investigation behind closed doors for at least the next few weeks. This is wrong.
“It’s time for Democratic leadership to accept that the Russians did not cause Hillary Clinton to lose, but that the voters simply chose Donald Trump over the prospects of granting a Clinton four more years in the White House.
“The American people elected us here to work for them—to negotiate deals that improve trade, drug pricing, healthcare, infrastructure and aim to fix some of the biggest issues we face as a country. It seems that Democratic leadership would rather waste more even more time and taxpayer dollars on yet another pointless investigation that does nothing to answer the problems we were elected here to fix. “
No comment yet available.
“This resolution has finally come after many weeks of an already defunct process, a clear attempt to save political face. Nothing in this impeachment inquiry thus far has met the threshold required for the serious charge of impeachment. The Constitution says a president may be impeached for ‘treason, bribery, or high crimes and misdemeanors.’ The investigation into President Trump has been centered around a phone call with President Zelensky of Ukraine, but the call transcript, which I have read, and Zelensky himself have both confirmed that President Trump has not committed a crime or abused his power. Zelensky has said that President Trump did not bribe or insist on any quid pro quo.
“Aside from clear lack of evidence, the buildup to this point is so flawed that justice has been made virtually impossible. Democrats have held meetings in secret, have withheld transcripts of witness testimonies, and have leaked only the evidence that fits their narrative. They have done their best to construct a biased picture of the president in view of unseating him, regardless of the actual facts. And now they ask the American people to trust them to be fair for holding an official vote, something they should have done weeks ago. At this point, no vote can cure the injury inflicted upon the reputation of the Congress by this Democrat conceived and executed conspiracy against President Trump. We must acknowledge the process for what it is, an unjust and partisan attempt to remove a duly elected president by going against precedent, due process, and justice.”
“From the outset, the Intelligence Committee has been committed to following the facts surrounding President Trump’s phone call with the President of Ukraine in which, by his own admission, Trump asked a foreign leader to initiate an investigation into a political rival. Today’s vote reinforces our commitment to holding the President to account for what increasingly appears to be an extreme abuse of his presidential power. The Committee has collected extensive evidence and testimony, and remains committed to pressing forward to expose the truth to the American people.”
