Alabama and Florida State Announce Home-and-Home Football Series

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WAFF) - Alabama and Florida State announced a home-and-home football series between the two storied programs for the 2025 and 2026 seasons on Thursday.
The first game will take place in Tallahassee, on August 30, 2025, with Florida State returning the trip to Tuscaloosa on September 19, 2026.
“Our administration has worked extremely hard to upgrade our non-conference schedule in the coming years and the addition of Florida State in 2025 and 2026 is another great example. This gives us two non-conference games against high-caliber Power 5 competition in those seasons, which is good for both our program and our fans. We have played a couple of great neutral site games with the Seminoles over the years and this home-and-home series should be no different,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Alabama and Florida State will square off for the sixth time in history when the two programs meet at Doak Campbell Stadium to begin the home-and-home series. The Crimson Tide won the most recent match-up, 24-7, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta in 2017.
