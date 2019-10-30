Von Braun Center to receive upgrades

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Bright lights, big arena at the Von Braun Center.
We got to see the Propst Arena’s flashy new LED lights just in time for the Havoc’s home opener this Friday.
That’s not all, there will be a new music hall and restaurant! This is all part of the ongoing expansion project.
“What’s next is once we get the music hall open, there is a restaurant will open and then we are working on a convention project that will be a ball room and it’s going to be fantastic,” said Steve Maples, Von Braun Center Executive Director.
The music hall will officially open January 3. Tickets for the first concert go on sale a week from Friday.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.