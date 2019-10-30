Suspects indicted in capital murder case of slain Madison County teen, grandmother

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New indictments have been handed down in a 2018 double murder connected to a Mexican drug cartel.
A grand jury has indicted Israel Palomino and Yoni Aguilar on two capital murder charges each. Prosecutors say Mendoza had been working for a Sinaloa drug cartel.
The two are charged in the deaths of 13-year-old Mariah Lopez and her grandmother, Oralia Mendoza.
The two men are accused of beheading the teen after she saw them kill her grandmother.
Court records show Aguilar will go on trial in January.
Palomino’s trial is not set.
