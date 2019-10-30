Showers continue tonight, rainy start to Halloween

It looks like it will be a chilly evening for all those trick-or-treaters. Temperatures will be into the low to mid 40s, but the wind chill could fall into the upper 30s with a strong northwest wind of 15 mph. Morning lows will fall into the low to mid 30s. A Freeze Watch will be in effect from midnight - 9 AM Friday morning. Temperatures stay cold throughout the weekend. A slight warm-up comes during the next workweek.