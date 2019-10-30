Showers continue tonight, rainy start to Halloween

Periods of light rain are expected this evening. Winds will be breezy, moving in from the south at 10-15 mph and gusting at 20 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s. Showers and storms will start to increase in coverage around midnight, from west to east. Strong storms overnight into the early morning can't be ruled out.
A cold front will push across the Valley, fully moving through by early Thursday afternoon. That means that after a stormy start of the day, and the area should start to dry out for the afternoon.
It looks like it will be a chilly evening for all those trick-or-treaters. Temperatures will be into the low to mid 40s, but the wind chill could fall into the upper 30s with a strong northwest wind of 15 mph. Morning lows will fall into the low to mid 30s. A Freeze Watch will be in effect from midnight - 9 AM Friday morning. Temperatures stay cold throughout the weekend. A slight warm-up comes during the next workweek.
Remember to turn your clocks back at 2 AM Sunday, November 3!
