Rain moving in this morning, stormy weather today & Halloween

Grab an umbrella as you leave the house today. You are likely going to need it the next few days.
We are in for a rainy day today. We should see some widespread showers through the late morning and early afternoon today with a few isolated rumbles of thunder in there as well. Rainfall may be heavy at times today with some spots seeing more than an inch. It will also be a breezy day with gusts from the south at 15 to 25 mph. Storms may be strong enough to bring some gusts of wind as high as 40 to 45 mph.
A cold front will push across the Valley, fully moving through by early Thursday afternoon. That means that after a stormy morning we should start to dry out for the afternoon. However, it looks like it will be a chilly evening for all those trick-or-treaters. Temperatures will be into the low to mid 40s, but the wind chill could fall into the upper 30s with a strong northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph. It will just keep getting colder into the weekend as temperatures will drop into the low 30s on Friday. Expect to see frost Friday, Saturday, Sunday, & Monday morning with low temperatures into the low to mid 30s!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
