Rain moving in this morning, stormy weather today & Halloween

A cold front will push across the Valley, fully moving through by early Thursday afternoon. That means that after a stormy morning we should start to dry out for the afternoon. However, it looks like it will be a chilly evening for all those trick-or-treaters. Temperatures will be into the low to mid 40s, but the wind chill could fall into the upper 30s with a strong northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph. It will just keep getting colder into the weekend as temperatures will drop into the low 30s on Friday. Expect to see frost Friday, Saturday, Sunday, & Monday morning with low temperatures into the low to mid 30s!